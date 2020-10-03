The first day-match of the 13th season is being played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and former champions Rajasthan Royals at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. In the match, Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith won the toss and decided to bat first. He said after winning the toss that his team wanted to score big.

Playing-xi

Royal Challengers Bangalore- Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dubey, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Jampa and Yuzvendra Chahal Rajasthan Royals Jose Butler (wicketkeeper ), Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Ryan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Karan, Shreyas Gopal, Joffra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat and Mahipal Lomror

What changes in teams?A change has been made in the Rajasthan team and Mahipal Lomror has been included in Playing-XI instead of Ankit Rajput. There is no change in the Bangalore team.

Will the weather impact?The weather in Abu Dhabi can make a big difference because the match is being played in the afternoon and then there is a lot of heat. However, dew will have no role as it is the match of the day. Virat Kohli, the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, will also have their eyes on those who are struggling with poor form. Rajasthan, captained by Steve Smith, made a brilliant debut in the IPL and won both their opening matches, defeating them in the last match by Kolkata, their first defeat of the season.