The 15th match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Abu Dhabi. The match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in the day from 3:30 pm. The last match was a lesson for Virat’s team, in which he made all the mistakes but due to luck, he was able to beat the Mumbai Indians in the Super Over. The team had dropped a few catches against Mumbai. After the match, Kohli also said that if the catch was caught, the match would not have gone to the super over.

Well, the win would definitely have given Bangalore the confidence and would like to use it against the Rajasthan Royals. Rajasthan has been in good form this season. They may have lost in the last match but the confidence of the team will not be deterred by that defeat as the performance Rajasthan has won before this defeat is excellent.

The team’s batting is in form, but only upper order. Sanju Samson, captain Steve Smith’s bat is going on. Jose Butler also told against Kolkata Knight Riders a good innings is not far from them. The question for Rajasthan is, who is there after these three? In one match, Rahul Tewatia had done wonders and saved the team from defeat by hitting five sixes in an over. But miracles do not happen everyday. Robin Uthappa has so far failed. Young Ryan Parag’s bat has also failed to run. Tom Karan had hit a half-century in the last match but he was left alone. Overall Rajasthan will need strong batsmen in the middle order and lower order in batting.

In bowling too, Jofra Archer, Karan have been able to do some good and in the true sense these will be the weight. In earlier seasons Bangalore relied more on Kohli and AB de Villiers, but this season Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch have shared this weight with them. Padikkal has scored two half-centuries and Finch one. De Villiers also scored a half-century in the previous match. Only Kohli’s bat is still silent.

Kohli would like to end this drought by playing a good innings in front of Rajasthan. In bowling, Navdeep Saini has impressed immensely. But he has not found any good partner in fast bowling. If Dale Steyn did not prove to be effective, Isuru Udana got a chance in the last match. Udana took two wickets for 45 runs in four overs. The biggest threat to Rajasthan’s batsmen will be leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Kohli had fielded two leg-spinners in the previous match and so Adam Jampa had a chance. Whether the same combination remains in this match will be known on the day of the match.

Teams (likely):

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Aaron Finch, Devadatta Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Josh Philip, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moin Ali, Pawan Deshpande, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mohammad Siraj, Chris Maurice, Pawan Negi, Parthiv Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Adam Zampa, Ken Richardson.

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (captain), Ankit Rajput, Ben Stokes, Joffra Archer, Jose Butler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Ryan Parag, Sanju Samson, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat , Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Karthik Tyagi, David Miller, Oshane Thomas, Anirudh Joshi, Andrew Tye, Tom Karan.