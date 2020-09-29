RCB defeated Mumbai Indians in a super over in a thrilling match played at the Dubai International Stadium. Both teams scored 201 runs in the first scheduled 20 overs. RCB may have registered victory in the match but Mumbai’s Ishaan Kishan won the hearts of the people with his brilliant innings of 99 runs. Kishan is being praised on social media.Ishaan faced 58 balls in his innings and scored a stunning 99. He hit 9 sixes and 2 fours during this period. Ishaan was dismissed just before the last ball of the last over of the Mumbai innings. The match then moved to the Super Over, where RCB easily achieved the target of 8 runs given by Mumbai Indians. Ishaan was not sent to bat for Mumbai Indians in the Super Over match.

Ishaan not sent in Super Over

After the end of the match, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma explained why he did not send Ishaan to bat in the super over. He praised Ishaan in the meantime and said that he did not send him for batting in the super over because he was badly tired. Being very tired, the captain decided that Hardik Pandya would go with Kieron Pollard and not Ishaan to bat in the Super Over.

However, Pandya and Pollard failed to do much ahead of Navdeep Saini’s bowling. Kieron Pollard was caught trying to land a big shot. Rohit came to the crease to play the last ball. In this way, Mumbai’s three batsmen scored a total of 7 runs in 6 balls. This small target was easily achieved by RCB.

Tendulkar said – incredible match

This exciting match is being praised on social media. Many great cricketers have also praised the performance of both teams. Former Indian opener Sachin Tendukar reacted and tweeted that it was not possible for him to say anything about the match. He described the match as unreliable. Tendulkar praised both teams.

Ishaan dominated social media

Despite RCB’s victory, Ishaan dominated social media. Everyone is praising his innings of 99 runs. Kings XI Punjab’s mistress and film actress Priti Zinta also praised Ishaan’s performance. He tweeted that both teams have done well but their heart goes out to Ishaan Kishan.