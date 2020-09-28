RCB vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2020: Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) today. This match between the two teams will be played at Dubai International Stadium. The Mumbai team has won the IPL title four times. While the Bangalore team has not been able to win the title even once.

Kohli will be eyeing his return to form in the match. Virat Kohli’s full attention will be to run in front of Mumbai’s best bowling attack. As far as the opening pair is concerned, Devdutt Padikal, who scored a half-century in the first match, is in good form. He will face a tough challenge in this match because it is not easy for anyone to play Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai. His opening partner Aaron Finch is also in rhythm. In bowling, the team has a name like Dale Steyn. But that edge is not yet seen in Stan for which he is known. Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini did well against Hyderabad in the first match. Truly, both of them will bear the weight of the team’s bowling. The team will depend on Yuzvendra Chahal in the spin. The weather will be perfectly clear in this match played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, the players will also have to face severe heat here.

Mumbai opening pair Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma are in form. Suryakumar Yadav is also scoring. In bowling, Rohit would like to be a bit cautious as two of the world’s greatest batsmen are Kohli and de Villiers. Apart from Bumrah in fast bowling, Trent Boult will also be responsible.

RCB: Virat Kohli (Captain) Aaron Finch, Devadatta Padikal, AB de Villiers, Josh Phillippe, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moin Ali, Pawan Deshpande, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mohammad Siraj, Chris Maurice , Pawan Negi, Parthiv Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Adam Zampa, Ken Richardson

Possible Playing XI of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dubey, Josh Philip / Moin Ali, Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Aditya Tare (wicketkeeper), Anmolpreet Singh, Anuku Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattinson, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kiran Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McLenghan , Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwari, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

Possible playing XI of Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians- Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwari, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah.