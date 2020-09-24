Royal Challengers Bangalore: The teams of the defending champions Mumbai Indians are clashing with each other, so the battle is not just between two teams but between two captains. One is the captain of Team India i.e. Virat Kohli and the other is the vice-captain of Team India i.e. Rohit Sharma. Rohit’s hand seems heavy in IPL figures, but it will be a new chapter of war and there is no value for old figures here. In the match, Mumbai has decided to bowl first against tossing Bangalore.

Clash between Mumbai and Bangalore, see live commentary of the match here

Finch’s stormy batting after life

Finch has changed gears after receiving his life. He targeted Trent Bolt and then targeted Pattinson. After this, Rahul Chahar, who came to the 5th over, put hat-tricked fours.

Finch catches Krunal drop

On the last ball of the second over, Aaron Finch played an aerial shot to James Pattinson at mid-wicket. Krunal Pandya, who reached the ball after covering a considerable distance, could not position himself and the catch was dropped. If it was caught, Finch would have returned to the pavilion for 7 runs.

Bagalore’s innings started

Bangalore’s innings started. Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch have landed at the crease. The first over is Trent Bolt. On the first ball of the over, Devdutt scored two runs and opened his team’s account.

Playing xi

Mumbai: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishaan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kairan Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult and Jaspreet Bumrah

Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dubey, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Jampa

Face to face…

Total Matches – 27

Mumbai won – 18

Bangalore won – 9

Numbers Game …

Mumbai defeated RCB by 5 wickets when the last time the two teams clashed last season.

Out of 10 previous matches, only two times RCB’s team has won over Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians’ first win in UAE, KKR differs from Ro’Heat

Expected Playing XI

RCB: Virat Kohli (captain) Aaron Finch, Devdutt Paddikal, Josh Philip, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dubey, Moin Ali, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Ishaan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kairan Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.