Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has decided to bowl first after winning the toss in the tenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 being played in Dubai. Both teams have two points each in the score sheet. Bangalore and Mumbai have now played two matches each in the As League, in one of which they have lost, while the other has won.

Mumbai has made a change in their team. Saurabh Tiwari is not fully fit and Ishaan Kishan is included in the playing XI. Bangalore have made three changes in the team. He has replaced Adam Jampa, Isuru Udana and Gurkeerat Singh Mann in the squad replacing Josh Phillip, Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav.

RCB: 85 runs for 1 wicket in 10 overs

Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 85 runs for the loss of 1 wicket in 10 overs. Virat Kohli is playing 01 off 02 balls and Devdutt Padikkal scoring 25 runs off 23 balls. In the last 5 overs Bangalore added 36 runs at an average of 7.20 and also lost one wicket. On the last ball of the 9th over, Trent Bolt gave Mumbai the first success. He was caught by Kieron Pollard by Aaron Finch, who was running fast for Bangalore. Finch played a brilliant innings of 52 runs in 35 balls with 7 fours and 1 six. Before being dismissed, he shared a 54-ball 81-run partnership for the first wicket with Padikkal.

RCB: 49 runs in 5 overs with no wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 49 runs in 5 overs with no loss. Aaron Finch is playing 40 off 23 balls and Devdutt Padiqkal scoring 9 runs off 7 balls. In the first 5 overs, Bangalore added 49 runs at an average of 9.8 and did not lose a single wicket. So far, 49 runs have been shared between these two players in 30 balls for the first wicket. Talking of bowling the first five overs, Trent Boult scored 18 runs in 2 overs for Mumbai, James Pattinson gave 17 runs in 2 overs and Rahul Chahar gave 14 runs in his 1 over so far.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Devadatta Padikkal, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Gurkirat Mann, Shivam Dubey, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Jampa, Isuru Udana.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, Ishaan Kishan, James Pattinson, Jaspreet Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quintone Dickock (wicketkeeper), Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first.