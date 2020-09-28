Record four-time champions Mumbai Indians were defeated in the Super Over by Royal Challengers Bangalore, captained by Virat Kohli on Monday in a very exciting IPL-13 match. In this match played in Dubai, Bangalore team scored 201 runs for 3 wickets in 20 overs after the RCB team, after which Mumbai Indians tied the match by 201 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs.After this, Mumbai scored 7 runs in the super over of Navdeep Saini and Bangalore won the last ball from the fours of captain Virat Kohli. Super over for Mumbai by Jasprit Bumrah.

Kishan-Pollard’s valuable partnership, but became useless

For Mumbai, young batsman Ishan Kishan played a valuable innings of 99 runs but he was dismissed on the 5th ball of the last over. He hit 2 fours and 9 sixes in his innings of 58 balls. He shared a 119-run partnership for the 5th wicket with Kieran Pollard. Pollard returned unbeaten after scoring 60 runs off 24 balls. He hit 3 fours and 5 sixes.

Mumbai wanted 80 runs in the last 4 overs.

Mumbai Indians needed 80 runs to win in the last 4 overs but Kieran Pollard scored 149 for 4 wickets in 17 overs with 3 sixes and 1 four in the 17th over of Jampa’s innings. The next over was made by Yuzvendra Chahal, with Pollard 2 and Kishan hitting 1 six. Mumbai needed 31 runs off the final 12 balls and Navdeep Saini conceded 12 runs in the 19th over. Mumbai then needed 19 runs in the last over. In the final over of Isuru Udana, Kishan hit a third and fourth ball but he was caught out on a personal score of 99 on the 5th ball. He hit 2 fours and 9 sixes in his innings of 58 balls.

Mumbai’s 2 wickets fell by 16 runs

Chasing a target of 202 runs, Mumbai did not start well and their 2 wickets fell to the score of 16 runs. Captain Rohit Sharma (8) was dismissed by Washington Sundar in the second over of the innings, while Suryakumar Yadav (0) was caught by Isuru Udana at the hands of De Villiers. Rohit hit 1 six off 8 balls.

Di Cock and Hearty returned cheaply

After falling 2 wickets for 16 runs, wicketkeeper batsman Quinton de Kock took responsibility but he too could not do anything special and kept his catch to Negi (sub) off Yuzvendra Chahal on a personal score of 14 runs. Di Cock faced 15 balls and hit 1 four. Then Hardik Pandya also became the victim of Adam Jampa on a personal score of 15. Mumbai’s fourth wicket fell to a score of 78. Hardik added 39 runs for the fourth wicket by Ishaan Kishan.

Bangalore gave a target of 202 runs

With half-centuries from opener Aaron Finch, Devadatta Padikkal and dhurandhar AB de Villiers, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored a strong 201 runs for three wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Finch (52 runs off 35 balls, seven fours and a six) and Devdutt Padikkal (54 runs) added 81 runs for the first wicket to give RCB a positive start.

Finch and Padikkal gave a fast start

Finch, who was invited to bat first, initially took up the task of scoring runs. The team scored 59 runs in the first six overs. Out of them, 40 runs came off the bat of this Australian cricketer. Meanwhile, Rohit missed a difficult catch by Finch, which was celebrated by the batsman with a visible six off Bolt’s next ball and then hit three consecutive fours in the first over off leg-spinner Rahul Chahar. He reached a half-century off 32 balls with a four in Chahar’s next over, but he was unable to put a shot with the right timing on Bolt’s slow ball and was caught easy.

Padikkal puts his second fifty of the season

Young opener Devdutt Padikkal hit two consecutive sixes over Pattinson and then hit a four on Pollard to complete his second tournament of the tournament. Pollard took a brilliant catch of Paddikl at the boundary line off Boult’s slow ball. He hit five fours and two sixes in his innings of 40 balls.



Virat Kohli flopped for the third consecutive match

RCB captain Virat Kohli failed for the third consecutive match. He struggled for 11 balls and made only three runs to practice a catch to Rohit Sharma standing on the cover off Chahar. Kohli has scored only 18 runs in three matches. When Kohli remained at the crease, the run pace also slowed down.

De Villiers staying till the end

AB de Villiers scored an unbeaten 55-run knock off 24 balls with the help of four fours and four sixes. De Villiers added 62 runs with Padikkal and a 47-run unbroken partnership with Dubey. Shivam Dubey also made an invaluable contribution of 27 not out off 10 balls with the help of two sixes. For Mumbai, Trent Boult took two wickets for 24 runs but James Pattinson and Pacer Jasprit Bumrah could not leave their impact. De Villiers scored 18 runs in an over from Bumrah with the help of two sixes and fours. He also sent a Bolt ball for a skyscraper six and then completed a half-century in the next over of Bumrah with a six that went 90 meters away. Dubey hit three sixes in the last over of Pattinson’s innings to take the score to 200 runs.