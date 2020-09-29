RCB vs MI: In the 10th match of IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Mumbai Indians in Super Over. In the super over, Bangalore had to score 8 runs to win and they won the match with a four on the last ball. Earlier, both teams had scored 201 runs in 20-20 overs.

Earlier, Ishan Kishan scored 99 runs in 58 balls for Mumbai, chasing a huge target of 202 runs. During this, 9 sixes and two fours came out of his bat. Despite this, captain Rohit Sharma did not send him to bat in the super over. However, after the match, Rohit explained why he did not send Kishan to bat in the supper over.

Rohit said, ‘It was a great match in terms of cricket. Initially we were not in the match. But I was confident that we can chase the target of 200 runs. Because there are many power hitter batsmen in our team. There is no doubt that RCB played better than us and that is why they won.

The Mumbai captain further said about Kishan and Pollard’s batting that initially Kishan was not playing well, but later he batted brilliantly. It was because of Pollard and Kishan that we were able to get so close in the match.

On not sending Kishan for batting in the Super Over, Rohit said that we had previously thought that Kishan would be sent to bat in the Super Over. But because of batting so long, he did not feel fresh. That is why we sent Hardik.

Please tell that Kishan had hit 9 sixes in his innings of 99 runs. He played shots all around the field on the RCB fast bowlers. For this reason, he was surprised at his absence to bat in the Super Over.