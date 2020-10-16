Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli said after losing the match by eight wickets against Kings XI Punjab here on Thursday that he felt that the match would end in the 18th over but with a little pressure anything is possible in the game.Royal Challenger Bangalore, batting first, scored 171 for six wickets in 20 overs. In reply, Punjab scored 177 for two and won the match in the 20th over. Kohli said at the award ceremony after the match, ‘It was quite surprising. We felt that the match could end in the 18th over. A bit of pressure in the last over can confuse you and in such a situation anything is possible.

Kohli, however, praised Kings XI Punjab’s good performance and said that his team was not in a better position in the match. The batsman, who scored 48 off 39 balls in the match, said, ‘Kings XI Punjab performed well. We were not in a better position than this. ‘

He also defended the decision to send AB de Villiers for the sixth-order batting, saying, ‘We talked about this, we wanted to have a combination of right and left-handed batsmen during the batting because two leg spinners. Were bowling. Many times things are not according to you. We wanted Shivam Dubey and Washington Sundar to get a chance to bat.

Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul was the man of the match, scoring an unbeaten 61 in the match. He hoped that the team would maintain this rhythm. He said, ‘We knew that we would have to win once, which would increase confidence. We are far superior to the lowest-ranked team in the table. The match came to a close in the last over but we are happy to get the target.

Rahul said, “There is no shortage in the skills of the players of the team but we have failed to capitalize on the opportunities from the first match against Delhi Capitals.”

Chris Gayle, playing the first match of the season in the tournament, played a key role in Punjab’s victory. The veteran, who contributed 53 runs off the bat, said, ‘I was not nervous. This is the batting of ‘Universe Boss’, how can I be nervous.’

Gayle, who started the innings, came to bat in the third order in this match. He said, ‘The team asked me to do it and it was not an issue. The openers are giving us a good start and it is not good to tease them.