So far the all-round game which has failed to show up, Kings XI Punjab will attempt to put their campaign back on track in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday with the help of explosive Chris Gayle. Kings XI have lost a few close matches so far. In six of the seven matches he has played, he has suffered defeat and must now win in order to maintain playoff expectations.

Kings XI had their only win in the tournament against RCB and they will try to draw inspiration from that win on Thursday 24 September but let’s not forget that Virat Kohli-led team has improved their game since then. have make. Although Sharjah’s wicket is slowly slowing down, the small ground here can prove ideal for a ‘Sixer King’ like Gayle. However, it will not be easy for this 41-year-old batsman to dominate from the first ball as he has not played in the tournament yet.

Gayle can replace Maxwell

Gayle was supposed to play the last two matches but had to sit out due to ‘food poisoning’. Now that he is fully fit, it will be interesting to see at whose place he is included in the playing XI. Keeping Glenn Maxwell out may be an option as he has not been able to show up yet. Apart from this, Gayle can be kept in the playing eleven at the cost of a foreign bowler.



Rahul and Mayank are in form

Kings XI skipper KL Rahul (387 runs) and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal (337 runs) are on the lowest rung in the table despite their great performances. Bowling is a matter of concern for him as no bowler, except Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi, has bowled effectively especially in the death overs. The constant change in the effort to strike the right balance is also the reason for the poor condition of Kings XI. Kings XI now have to face the RCB whose performance is constantly improving.

For the first time in the last several years, he seems to have recovered from his bowling weakness. The spin duo of Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal have been highly effective while their pace bowling department has been strengthened after Chris Maurice returned from injury. RCB played the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders on this ground and they are aware of the changing nature of the pitch here. Kings XI played their last match here on 27 September and the wicket was more favorable for batting then. Aaron Finch has returned to form. RCB’s top four batsmen (Finch, Devadatta Padikkal, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers) can break any bowling attack.

Teams are as follows…

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Josh Philip, Chris Morris, Moin Ali, Mohammad Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdas Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dubey, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pawan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshadip Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujib ur Rehman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammad Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagdish Suchit, Krishnappa Gautam, Hardas Viljoen, Simran Singh.

Note: The match will start at 7.30 pm Indian time.