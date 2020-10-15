Following the unbeaten 25-run unbeaten innings of Chris Maurice’s last over after captain Virat Kohli’s innings of 48 runs, Royal Challengers Bangalore batting first in the Indian Premier League match against Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah here on Thursday. 171 runs at the loss of six wickets in the over. Kohli hit three fours in a 39-ball innings but all-rounder Maurice scored an unbeaten 25 off eight balls with three sixes and a four. Isuru Uddana (10 off five balls) also hit a six in the last over which gave the team a challenging score. Virat scored the most runs for the team and has left behind Mahendra Singh Dhoni during his brilliant innings.

Before this match, Virat Kohli needed only 10 runs to overtake Dhoni and when he completed 10 runs, he made this special achievement in his name. Dhoni had scored the highest number of 4266 runs as captain in the IPL so far, but now this record has become in the name of Virat Kohli. Kohli is currently in excellent form. Apart from this match, Virat has been dismissed only once in the last four matches. During this time, he has scored 33 *, 90 *, 43 and 72 * runs.

During this match, Virat got a record in his name which till date could not make any cricketer of the world. In fact, Virat has now become the first cricketer to play 200 T20 cricket matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore. He had earlier played 184 matches in the IPL for RCB, while between 2009 and 2011 he played 15 matches in the Champions Trophy League. Before today, no cricketer in the world had played 200 matches for any single team.