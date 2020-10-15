RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020: In the IPL, the match will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah today. Bangalore have played a total of 7 matches so far, in which they have won 5 and lost 2. On the other hand, Punjab has played 7 matches so far, winning 1 and losing 6. In the points table, Bangalore is at the third and Punjab at the bottom eighth. However, the return of explosive batsman Chris Gayle in the Punjab team, which can increase the trouble of Bangalore. Bangalore has performed well in this season, while Punjab’s performance has been disappointing. Its captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are in good form. In such a situation, a tough competition can be seen between the two teams today.

How will the mood of the pitchThe

Sharjah International Cricket Stadium is smaller in size than other grounds. In such a situation, the batsmen are expected to get some help in making big shots. Apart from this, the pitch can prove to be helpful for fast bowlers. The spinners are not expected to get much help from the pitch. In this case, fast bowlers can also play an important role in the match. However, most matches at this ground are high-scoring. There are 33, 29, 28, 21, 17, 10 sixes respectively in six matches on this ground. Both Punjab and Bangalore have the best T20 batsmen, so even today, a big score can be seen here.

The weather will be warm during the match

In Sharjah, the maximum temperature of Sharjah is expected to be 37 degrees and minimum temperature is 24 degrees. Apart from this, the weather will be absolutely clear. Dew will not fall here as well, in which case the team winning the toss can decide to bat first.

Kings XI Punjab likely playing XI

Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, K Gautham, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshadip Singh, Sheldon Cottrell.

Possible playing XI of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Devadatta Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dubey, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Mohammad Siraj.