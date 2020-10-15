RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020: In the IPL, Thursday evening, the 31st match of the season will be played between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sharjah. On the one hand, while Kohli-led Bangalore would like to ease the way to the playoffs by winning the match, this match is very important for Kings XI Punjab. If Punjab loses in today’s match, then the playoff path will be completely closed for them. This season, Kings XI have been able to win just 1 out of 7 matches and are at the bottom of the points table. At the same time, Bangalore holds the third position with 5 wins in 7 matches. The batting of both teams is very strong, in such a situation one can see the rain of fours and sixes on the ground of Sharjah.

Know what time the match of Bangalore and Punjab will startThe

The match will start at 7:30 pm on Thursday. Toss will be at 7 pm for the match. It will also be interesting to see if the team that wins the toss will choose to bat first or to bowl. By the way, most high-scoring matches have been seen on this pitch so far.

Where will this match be playedThe

The 31st match of this season of IPL will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

How to watch live telecast of the matchThe

The match between Bangalore and Punjab will be telecast live on all channels from Star Sports Network.

How to watch the match onlineThe

If you want to watch the match online from your mobile phone or computer, it can be seen on Hotstar. Apart from this, you can also see live updates and commentary of the match at https://www.abplive.com.