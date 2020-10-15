RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020: When Kings XI Punjab take on Bangalore at Sharjah ground, it will be their intention to win the match and save their last hope of the playoffs. Disappointed at not being able to win the team in the last match, Glenn Maxwell can be removed from the playing eleven in this match. Maxwell has scored only 58 runs in 7 matches so far. According to experts, he could be replaced by the explosive batsman Chris Gayle in the team, who had missed the match due to poor health. Gayle can be seen on the field in this match.

Record for most sixes in IPL

Chris Gayle is the highest sixes batsman in IPL. He has so far hit 326 sixes in the IPL. He is the only batsman who has hit more than 300 sixes and 368 fours. After him AB de Villiers and MS Dhoni have also hit more than 200 sixes.

Last season, Gayle had a lot of runs from the bat

Chris Gayle had also scored runs in the last season of IPL. He scored 490 runs in 13 matches at an average of 40. In which he also scored half-centuries in 4 innings. During this, he set a record by hitting 34 sixes.