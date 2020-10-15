RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020: The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab will be played on Thursday in the stadium of Sharjah. In this match, there will be a tough competition between the batsmen of both teams. Punjab has been able to win just 1 match out of 7 matches this season, while Bangalore has won 5 out of 7 matches. In this match, where the return of Sixer King Chris Gayle is almost certain in Punjab, AB de Villiers’s record against Punjab is also excellent. He is second in terms of hitting sixes against Kings XI. At the same time, you will be surprised to know that Chris Gayle has hit the maximum 61 sixes in the IPL against Punjab.

De Villiers is just behind the sixes of sixes against Punjab

De Villiers’ record against Punjab is excellent. He has hit 42 sixes against this team so far. If AB hits 8 sixes in this match, then he will record a record of 50 sixes against Kings XI. By the way, AB is famous worldwide for hitting sixes. In such a situation, his effort will be to win the team by hitting maximum sixes in today’s match. By the way, de Villiers has played 7 half-century innings against Punjab.

De Villiers’ strike rate and average against Kings will also surprise

Bangalore player AB de Villiers has played 161 matches in his IPL career and with 4623 runs, he is at number 6 in terms of scoring the most runs in this league. During this time, he has scored 3 centuries and 36 half-centuries. At the same time, he has scored 708 runs in 22 innings against Punjab. During this time, his strike rate was 160.54. Apart from this, his average score has been 50.57. Today once again all eyes will be on de Villiers.