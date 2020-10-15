In the 31st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 8 wickets. With this win, his playoff hopes have come alive. Batting first in the match, Bangalore scored 171 for 6 wickets. In reply, KL Rahul (61 not out), Chris Gayle (53) and Mayank Agarwal (45) had almost made the big goal on a small field with a batting batting that Gayle was dismissed from the 5th ball of Chahal’s last over. While creating a thrill. At that time, Punjab needed a run to win. Kohli decorated the offensive field, but Nicholas Pooran gave Punjab the victory by hitting six.

Rahul hit one four and 5 sixes in 49 balls, while Mayank Agarwal scored 45 runs in 25 balls with 4 fours and 3 sixes. Gayle hit a four and a six in 45 balls during his half-century. Puran, who hit the winning six on the last ball, faced a ball. With this victory, Punjab have 4 points, while Bangalore remains third in the points table with 10 points.

KL Rahul and Mayank gave a good start

Chasing a target of 172 runs, Kings XI Punjab got off to a strong start by KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal in the form of Dhansu. Both of them targeted a lot from Yuzvendra Chahal to Saini. This opening pair added 78 runs in 8 overs. On the same score, Mayank Agarwal was bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal for a waving ball. He hit 45 runs in 25 balls with the help of 4 fours and 3 sixes.

Chahal is the 5th Indian to take 200 wickets

It was Chahal’s 200th T20 wicket. He became the 5th Indian bowler to take 200 or more wickets. Piyush Chawla (257) is the highest wicket taker in this format. He is followed by Amit Mishra (256). After this Ashwin (242) and Harbhajan Singh (235) are number one.

Half century in 37 balls by KL Rahul

After Mayank’s dismissal, KL Rahul took charge of the attack. He scored two sixes in the same over from Mohammed Siraj and tried to take the pressure off him and Chris Gayle, playing their first match in the tournament. Gayle also found the rhythm with Sundar hitting a six in the 13th over. Rahul completed the half century in 37 balls in the 14th over.

26 runs needed in last 4 overs, Gayle’s stormy fifty

Punjab needed 26 runs from the last 4 overs to win. Sundar, who came to the 17th over, was further reduced by Chris Gayle hitting two sixes. In the same over, the Universe boss also completed the half century in 36 balls. After this, Gayle and Rahul comfortably took the match to single victory with single-doubles. Chahal’s last over extended to the Punjab fans when Chris Gayle was run out off the 5th ball. However, Puran hit Punjab on the last ball to give Punjab victory. Gayle scored 53 runs in 45 balls with the help of a four and 5 sixes.

Bangalore scored 171 runs, Virat Fifty missed

Earlier, the Royal Challengers Bangalore team was also struggling to get a respectable score while batting first against Kings XI Punjab, but Chris Morris and Isuru Udana scored fast in the last over, giving the team six wickets in 20 overs. Scored to a score of 171 runs. These two totaled 24 runs in the last over. Morris scored 25 not out off eight balls with the help of a four and three sixes. Isuru Udana scored an unbeaten 10 off five balls with the help of a six.



Dhansu wickets fell after the start

After winning the toss, Bangalore’s first wicket fell to Devdutt Padikkal. Padikkal did not take a full shot off left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh and the ball went straight to Nicholas Pooran. He scored 18 runs off 12 balls. The opening pair of Aaron Finch and Padikkal added 38 runs. Finch Murugun bowled Ashwin for a total of 62. He scored 20 runs off 18 balls.

Shami dismissed ABD and Virat

Ashwin also dismissed Washington Sundar (13). Shivam Dubey was also sent by the team over AB de Villiers. He scored 23 runs off 19 balls with the help of two sixes, but was caught at the hands of Chris Jordan by Lokesh Rahul. De Villiers, who came down, could not meet the expectations of the team in this match and scored two runs and returned to the pavilion by Mohammad Shami. After de Villiers, Shami also gave Kohli a big blow to Bangalore.

Kohli missed the half-century by two runs. He scored 48 runs off 39 balls. His innings included only three fours. After Kohli’s departure, Bangalore seemed to be able to stay between 150-155, but Morris, batting in his own style, gave the team a fighting score.