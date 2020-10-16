RCB vs KXIP: Kings XI Punjab defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets in the 31st match of IPL 2020 at Sharjah ground. Explosive batsman Chris Gayle was instrumental in Punjab’s victory. Playing his first match of this season, Gayle played a match-winning innings of 53 runs with the help of five sixes in 45 balls. After the match, he was asked if he was a Navar, he replied in his own style.

Gayle said, “I was not a Navar, a low On Universe boss was batting, how can I be nervous. The pitch was very slow, but it was good to bat second.”

Significantly, Chris Gayle is the opener batsman, but in this match, captain KL Rahul sent him to bat at number three. To this, Gayle said that the team asked me to bat at number three. This is not the issue for me. Our opening pair is batting consistently well throughout the tournament and we did not want to tamper with it. I completed the work that was given to me.

Significantly, in this match, Punjab defeated Bangalore by eight wickets. This is Punjab’s second win in this season. This is Bangalore’s third defeat. Bangalore had scored 171 runs in their 20 overs at the loss of six wickets. In response, Punjab chased down the target on the last ball. Nicholas Puran hit his last ball for six to give his team its second win this season.

Leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin bowled brilliantly for Punjab. He took two wickets for just 23 runs in the four overs of his quota. Apart from this, Mohammad Shami also took two wickets. However, he proved to be quite expensive. He spent 45 runs in his four overs. Arshdeep and Chris Jordan got one success each.