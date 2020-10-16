RCB vs KXIP: Kings XI Punjab defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets in the 31st match of IPL 2020 played in Sharjah. Bangalore had scored 171 runs in their 20 overs at the loss of six wickets. In response, Punjab chased down the target on the last ball. Nicholas Puran hit his last ball for six to give his team its second win this season. RCB captain Virat Kohli is very disappointed with this defeat and he also claimed responsibility for the defeat after the match.

Kohli said, “It was quite amazing, we thought that the match would end in the 18th over. But anything can happen in the cricket game. Punjab has done well. Today we were nowhere in the match. “

The RCB captain further said that today was not our day and I take responsibility for the defeat. There is something to be learned from every match. There was no conversation with Chahal in the last over. Yes, I did talk to him on the last ball. But we did not think that Puran would go ahead and play the shot. Puran is credited for this.

On sending De Villiers to bat at number six, Kohli said that we had talked about it. We got the message that we will continue with the right and left handed batsmen, as they had two leg spinners. But sometimes your decisions are not proved right. However, 170 runs was a good total.

Kohli further said that we had also asked Shivam Dubey and Washington Sundar to put on big shots, but Punjab bowled well. This field is not good for bowlers, but we will not give any excuse. We are proud of our bowling.