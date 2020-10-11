A confident Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team, winning two consecutive close matches, maintained the rhythm in the match against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. Would like to keep Both the teams are on eight points with four wins from six matches but KKR are placed third in the KKR table by one place above Bangalore in the table due to better net runs.

Batting is the weak link of both

Both KKR and RCB have trouble batting, the main batsmen of these teams have failed to maintain the rhythm. KKR, however, have turned the match around against Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab with superb bowling in the last overs in the last two matches, which will boost the morale of the team considerably. Even against Aasibi, the bowler would like to maintain this rhythm.

Kohli and Karthik showed the form

Royal Challengers Bangalore will also have to maintain their winning momentum after skipper Kohli’s strong batting defeat to Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs on Saturday. The biggest worry for KKR, however, will be the availability of big shot Andre Russell, who was injured in an attempt to take a catch in the match against Punjab on Saturday. Captain Dinesh Karthik, however, did not say much about his injury after the match.

Andre Russell can give a blow

He said, ‘Whenever the players are injured, the team’s difficulties increase. He is a special, very special player. We have to see and take care of them. ‘ For KKR, Karthik is a good sign for the rhythm, who played a brilliant innings of 58 off 29 balls against Punjab. Opener Shubman Gill is also in rhythm. Rahul Tripathi, who was opening the innings in place of Sunil Narine, scored 81 against CSK but did not bat against Punjab. Nitish Rana and England captain Morgan have consistently failed to bat well.

Virat’s return to form, RCB will get power

The batting of RCB has been strengthened by the fact that Kohli, who battered in the initial matches, came in the rhythm. The 31-year-old smashed 43 against Delhi Capitals and then 90 against Chennai. Barring opener Devdutt Paddikal, there has been no consistency in the performances of other batsmen. Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers are battling to regain the rhythm. In bowling, Yuzvendra Chahal is in great rhythm. The arrival of South African allrounder Chris Maurish has sharpened the department for the team.

Potential teams

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain and wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, renowned Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Naren, Pat Cummins, Ian Morgan, Varun Chakraborty, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Ali Khan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Josh Philip, Chris Morris, Moin Ali, Mohammad Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dubey, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pawan Deshpande, Adam Jumpa.

note- The match will start at 7.30 pm Indian time.