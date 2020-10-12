The 28th match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is being played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. In Sharjah, Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first.

Playing-XI changes

RCB and KKR’s playing-XI has been changed. Tom Banton has replaced Sunil Narayan, while RCB has Mohammad Siraj in place of Gurkeerat Mann in the playing XI.

Both teams have won their last matches. Bangalore, captained by Virat Kohli, defeated Chennai Super Kings, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team, while KKR registered a thrilling win over Kings XI Punjab.

Bangalore’s team is achieving rhythm

Initially Bangalore (RCB) did not perform as well, but gradually the team gained momentum and is now in excellent form. Captain Kohli (Virat Kohli) has shown his form in the last three matches. Against Chennai, he had scored 90 not out standing alone and gave a strong score to the team, which his team was also successful in defending.

KKR pacers are also doing well

Shivam Mavi did not play in the last match in fast bowling. In his place, the famous Krishna (Prasidh Krishna) was given a chance. Famous had also influenced a lot. Kolkata’s fast bowling attack is strong. Apart from Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Famous and Mavi, all are performing well.

Karthik is coming in color

The good thing for Kolkata (KKR) in batting was that Captain Karthik had regained his form against Punjab. Now it has to be seen to what extent the captain can continue him. Openers Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill are also in form. Gill had played a brilliant innings of 57 against Punjab. Now the concern of Kolkata is the form of Andre Russell. This season, Russell has not been able to show even a glimpse of the performance he is known for.