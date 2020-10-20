The team of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has regained momentum after giving stormy bowler Lockie Ferguson a late opportunity. Now tomorrow, KKR will look to avenge the loss of the first leg against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Kolkata’s new captain Eoin Morgan finally gave Ferguson a chance and he demolished Sunrisers Hyderabad with his speed and variety. Ferguson played a key role in KKR’s victory. He took two wickets for two runs in the super over after taking three wickets for 15 runs in four overs.

Ferguson, who took just two wickets in five matches for KKR in the last year, dismissed New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on his first ball of the season and then troubled all the batsmen with his fast and slow balls. Morgan-led KKR’s team is in fourth place with 10 points while five matches remain. Australia’s Pat Cummins (three wickets in nine matches) has not been performing as expected and the team now has high hopes from Ferguson.

Andre Russell’s poor form is a matter of concern

In the team’s mind, however, it will be reminiscent of the 82-run defeat against RCB in the first leg match in which AB de Villiers scored an unbeaten 73 off 33 balls. It will be exciting to see how Morgan Ferguson uses against batsmen like de Villiers, RCB captain Virat Kohli and opener Aaron Finch. KKR, however, is still worried about the poor form of star all-rounder Andre Russell, who has so far failed to perform effectively with the bat. Russell, who performed brilliantly for the team last season, has managed to score just 92 runs in nine matches at an average of 11.50 in the current season. This Jamaican all-rounder also struggles in fielding.

Sunil Narayan got a clean chit

It has to be seen in the spin department whether Sunil Narayan gets a chance or not whose bowling action has been approved. Leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who played against Hyderabad, had a useful performance with regular spinner Varun Chakraborty. RCB’s team, on the other hand, are two points ahead of KKR and are ranked third in the points table after defeating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets. De Villiers is in excellent form and he scored an unbeaten 55-ball 22 against the Royals and single-handedly won the team. Captain Kohli would also like to turn a good start into a big innings, which will increase the team’s hopes of making a place in the play-off.

Potential playing eleven of Kolkata Knight Riders

Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakraborty and Shivam Mavi.

Possible Playing XI of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Isuru Udana.

