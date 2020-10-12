RCB vs KKR IPL 2020: In the IPL today, the Royal Challengers will be played against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah. The Kohli-led team performed brilliantly in the previous match, defeating Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs, while Karthik-led Kolkata also defeated Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs in a thrilling match. In the last match, where Kohli had played 90 innings, Karthik also scored 58 runs in the last match. In this match, both teams are equal and only a good performance in today’s match will win.

The spin bowlers will be helped by the pitch, but the score will remain big.

This season of the IPL, big scores have been seen in most matches at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Hopefully, this time too, rain of runs can be seen in the match. By the way, both teams have no shortage of players hitting sixes, fours. Talking about the pitch, it is a bit slow and it can help the bowlers. Especially spin bowlers can play an important role in this match. Although the score can reach beyond 200.

Possible playing XI of Royal Challengers

Aaron Finch, Devadatta Padikkal, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dubey, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Chris Morris, Navdeep Saini, Yajuvendra Chahal.

Potential playing eleven of Kolkata Knight Riders

Rahul Tripathi, Shubhmin Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Andre Russell, Sunil Naren, Pat Cummins, Pramodh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagerkoti.