Royal Challengers Bangalore, captained by Virat Kohli, defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 82 runs in the 28th match of IPL-13. In the match played on Monday in Sharjah, Bangalore team scored a huge score of 194 runs after losing 2 wickets in 20 overs, after which KKR’s team could only manage 112 runs for 9 wickets.De Villiers hit five fours and six sixes during his innings with batting in the final overs. After not doing well in the previous matches, he was also desperate to play big innings and he showed his attitude as soon as he came. His aggressiveness can be gauged from the fact that he faced 33 of 46 balls with Kohli. With this, the team added 83 runs in the last five overs.

Russell broke hope

Fans of KKR expected Andre Russell to lead his team to victory, but he returned to the pavilion as the sixth wicket on the team’s score of 85. He was caught by Mohammed Siraj off Isuru Udana. Russell scored 16 off 10 balls with the help of 2 fours and 1 six. Pat Cummins was sent to the pavilion by Chris Morris.

Half of KKR team returned to 64 runs

Half of KKR’s team returned to the pavilion by 64 runs when Eoin Morgan was caught by Isuru Udana off Washington Sundar. Morgan faced 12 balls and hit 1 four. Nitish Rana (9) was also bowled by Sundar, who returned as the team’s second wicket on a score of 51. Shubman Gill (34) was run out, while Captain Dinesh Karthik (1) was bowled by Chahal. Gill hit 3 fours and 1 six in his innings of 25 balls.

Banton’s first match of the season, scoring 8 runs OUT

KKR suffered the first blow as Tom Banton (8), who went on to play his first match of the season. He got an opportunity in Playing-XI in place of Sunil Narayan. Banton was sent to Pavilion by Navdeep Saini.

Bangalore gave the target of 195 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 194 runs losing 2 wickets in 20 overs. AB de Villiers scored an aggressive half-century 73 off 33 balls and an unbeaten 100-run partnership for the third wicket with captain Virat Kohli (33 not out).

6 skyscrapers of AB

KKR bowler Kamlesh Nagerkoti (36 runs in four overs) conceded just 17 runs in three overs, but in his fourth and 16th team overs, De Villiers hit a four after sending consecutive balls for two skyscracked sixes. Added 18 runs. De Villiers’ aggression started from here. Now RCB’s score was 129 for two by the 16th over.

Captain Kohli supported, century partnership

De Villiers scored 19 runs in the next over from Pat Cummins with two sixes and a four. Captain Kohli, who returned to form after playing an unbeaten 90-ball 52 against Chennai Super Kings, also allowed De Villiers to play more balls and played well with him at the other end. He played 28 balls which included only one four. Both shared an unbeaten 100-run partnership for the third wicket.

Finch missed due to Fifty

Opening for RCB to bat after winning the toss, Aaron Finch also managed to come back after his last three poor performances and smashed 47 runs (four fours and a six in 37 balls). Finch partnered 67 runs in 7.4 overs for the first wicket with young Devadatta Padikkal (32).

KKR’s visible omission in fielding

During the match, KKR players missed a lot in fielding, which also benefited RCB. RCB scored 47 runs without losing wickets in the powerplay. RCB lost the first wicket as Padikkal, who was bowled by Andre Russell. Finch was heading for a big innings after a good start but was bowled by the famous Krishna’s yorker in the 13th over, just three runs before the half-century. (Input from agency)