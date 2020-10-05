RCB vs DC LIVE Score Updates IPL 2020 LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli was struggling for runs in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but he not only returned to form against Rajasthan Royals but also gave victory to his team Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat’s return to form may now be a bell of danger for the Delhi Capitals, who will face Bangalore on Monday. Delhi and Bangalore would like to maintain their winning streak at the Dubai International Stadium. Bangalore defeated Rajasthan in the last match and Delhi knocked out the Kolkata Knight Riders in a very exciting high scoring match.

In the first three matches of the league, Kohli’s bat was calm but in the fourth, Kohli smashed an unbeaten 72 runs and looked in his old rhythm. The top order of RCB which has young Devadatta Padikal, Aaron Finch, Kohli and AB de Villiers and it is all in form. In front of these four, Delhi’s strong bowling order in which Cagiso Rabada, Enrique Nortje, Ravichandran Ashwin are. Delhi bowlers will try to dismiss these four quickly.

At the same time, Delhi’s batting is also strong. Against Kolkata Knight Riders, young batsman Prithvi Shaw scored 66 off 41 balls, captain Shreyas Iyer scored an unbeaten 88 off 38 balls, giving the team a mammoth score of 228 runs. Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan also played good innings. Marcus Stoinis and Shimran Hetmyer also have the power to play stormy innings at the end. It will be a challenge to stop them in front of the bowling aggression of Bangalore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain) Aaron Finch, Devadatta Padikal, AB de Villiers, Josh Phillippe, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moin Ali, Pawan Deshpande, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mohammad Siraj, Chris Maurice , Pawan Negi, Parthiv Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Adam Zampa, Ken Richardson.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Shimran Hetmyer, Akshar Patel, Chris Woakes, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Chemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan , Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichane, Tusshar Deshpande.