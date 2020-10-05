The captaincy and young players of Shreyas Iyer once again proved that stopping the Delhi Capitals (DC) is a difficult task for any team. In the 19th match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi registered a big win of 59 runs over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), captained by Virat Kohli. In the match, Delhi Capitals scored a mountainous score of 196 runs for 4 wickets in the prescribed 20 overs. His bowlers then held Bangalore to 137 for 9 wickets. With this victory, the Delhi team has once again reached the top in the points table. This is his fourth win in 5 matches, while Bangalore has the second defeat in 5 matches.

Top order like this failed

Royal Challengers Bangalore started off chasing a huge target did not go as expected. Up to a team score of 43, 3 big batsmen returned to the pavilion. R.R., who returned from his first blow injury. Ashwin gave as Devadatta Padikkal (4). After this, Aaron Finch (13), who got life from Rabada in the first over, was caught by Axar Patel in the hands of Panta behind the wicket, while AB de Villiers (9) was the big victim of Norte.

Moin and Virat could not do anything amazing

Bangalore’s run rate was also very slow during this period, while the score was like a mountain in front. In such a situation, new batsman Moin Ali tried to hit a big hit, but was caught out by Nicholas Pooran off Akshar Patel. He scored 11 runs. At the other end, Jam Virat’s patience also responded and he was caught out by Kagiso Rabada at the hands of Pant. He scored 43 runs in 39 balls with 2 fours and 1 six.

9 thousand runs in Virat’s name T20

During this time, he completed 9 thousand runs in T20 career as he scored 10 runs in the innings. He became the first Indian to do so, while becoming the 7th batsman in the world. Talking about the highest runs in T20 cricket, Chris Gayle is at the forefront of this list. Gayle has 13296 runs in 404 matches. After that, Kieran Pollard is at second place after scoring 10370 runs. Pollard has played a total of 517 matches.

4 wickets to Rabada

After this, Washington Sundar (17), Shivam Dubey (11), Isru Udana (1), Mohammad Siraj (5) and Navdeep Saini (12 not out) were not able to get Bangalore to victory. For Delhi, Kagiso Rabada took 4 wickets for 24 runs, while Enrique Nortje and Akshar Patel took two wickets each. One wicket R. Ashwin’s name

Thrill of delhi innings

Earlier, Delhi Capitals set a target of 197 runs in front of Royals Challengers Bangalore on the basis of an unbeaten 53-run knock by all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. Stoinis shared 89 runs for the fourth wicket with Rishabh Pant (37) to take the team to a total of 196 runs at the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Bangalore won the toss and called Delhi to bat.

Prithvi Sau gave a stormy start

After this, Prithvi Shaw once again showed his bat in the match, but his partner Shikhar Dhawan once again did not play a big innings. There was a 68-run partnership between the two. Shaw was out first. Sav, who scored 42 off 23 balls, was dismissed by Mohammad Siraj. Sav hit five fours and two sixes. Dhawan was dismissed by Isuru Udana for a total of 82. He faced 28 balls and hit three fours in his 32-run innings.

Stoinis and pant storm

Captain Shreyas Iyer was playing well but Devdutt Padikkal caught him with a wonderful catch at the boundary line and sent him to the pavilion. Iyer scored just 11 runs. From here, Pant and Stoinis scored fast and gave Delhi a strong score. Delhi added 62 runs in the last five overs. He also lost a wicket in the form of Pant in these five overs.

Pant faced three fours and two sixes in his innings facing 25 balls. Stoinis faced 26 balls in his unbeaten innings, hitting sixes and sixes in six. Shimran Hetmyer also remained unbeaten on 11 off seven balls with the help of a six.