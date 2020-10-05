Delhi Capitals captured the top spot in the points table by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in the 19th match of IPL-13 thanks to their all-round game. Thanks to the brilliant innings of Marcus Stoinis (53 *), Delhi scored 196 runs for 4 wickets, after which the Bangalore team was able to score 137 runs after losing 9 wickets in 20 overs.Kagiso Rabada and spinner Akshar Patel contributed to Delhi’s victory. While Rabada took 4 wickets for 24 runs in 4 overs, Akshar Patel took 2 wickets for just 18 runs. Akshar hunted Aaron Finch (13) and Moin Ali (11). He was voted Man of the Match for this outstanding performance.

See, IPL: Bangalore vs Delhi: Scorecard of this match

Akshar said, ‘I knew that the ball was coming to a stop on this wicket. I had to bowl in Powerplay for which I also practiced. I think I implemented my plans really well. After talking to the batsmen, my plan was to bowl at stumps. I was in the mood to defend first but then changed gears.



Delhi Capitals scored 196 runs losing 4 wickets in 20 overs with Marcus Stoinis (53 *) scoring an unbeaten half-century. Stoinis returned unbeaten on 53 off 26 balls with 6 fours and 2 sixes. Apart from them, opener Prithvi Saw scored 42, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant scored 37 and Shikhar Dhawan scored 32 runs. Bangalore’s Mohammad Siraj took 2 wickets while Moeen Ali and Isuru Udana got 1-1 wickets.

Chasing a target of 197 runs, the Bangalore team could only manage 137 runs for 9 wickets. Captain Virat Kohli was the top scorer for Bangalore, scoring 43 runs off 39 balls with the help of 2 fours and 1 six. Apart from him, no other batsman could do anything special. Pesar Rabada of Delhi took 4 wickets while Akshar and Enrique Nortje got 2-2 wickets each. Ravichandran Ashwin also took a wicket.