Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli said on Thursday that it would be strange to play in empty stadiums, but his team has accepted to remain in the IPL ‘bio bubble’ and play without spectators. There will be no problem to change the atmosphere in the tournament starting from 19 September. The RCB team arrived in the UAE on 21 August and have been practicing for two weeks.

Kohli said in a virtual press conference held in honor of the citizens who became ‘Kovid Nayaks’,’ The biggest challenge was to accept the situation. We have learned to accept and appreciate what is available which includes the bio bubble. Now we feel relaxed. He said, ‘If we do not accept then we would be sad or disappointed with the surrounding environment but every member of my team has a smile on their face. No despair or disappointment. ‘

For the first time, the IPL will be played without an audience and Kohli said it is time. He said, ‘It will be strange, it cannot be denied. However, after practice sessions and practice matches, the perception has changed a bit. Kohli said, ‘Finally we started playing because we love the game. Audience is an important part of the game but you don’t play for it. Having the stadium empty does not mean that there will be any shortfall in our performance.

He said, ‘There is a big reason behind all this and we have time to give so many people a chance to be happy.’ Opener Parthiv Patel said, ‘We did not use saliva on the ball in practice matches and took all our care. It is very important to be safe. Devdutt Padikkal, a young Karnataka player, said, ‘This is my third year with the team and I have never seen such an environment in my career. Everyone is smiling which is the most important. ‘