The match: 10/20

Despite the fire in the stands, we did not have fun this Saturday in Bollaert at the level of the show. Few clear chances, a lot of disputes or penalties claimed … We were really on a nervous derby which only settled a quarter of an hour from the end thanks to the Polish Frankowski. Despite everything deserved victory for the Sang et Or of Franck Haise, above in impact and investment.

The players :

Lens: Leca (6) – Gradit (6), Danso (6), Medina (5.5) – Clauss (6, then Machado (85th)), Doucouré (5.5), Se.Fofana (6), Frankowski (7) – Kakuta (5.5, then Cahuzac (85th)) – Sotoca (6), Kalimuendo (4, then Saïd (72nd)).

Lille: Grbic (5.5) – Celik (5), Fonte (5), Botman (5), Reinildo (5, then Gudmundsson (78th)) – Ikoné (5.5, then Yazici (78th)), André ( 4,5), Xeka (4,5, then Onana (78th)), A.Gomes (4, then Weah (62nd)) – J.David (4), Yilmaz (4).

Men of the match:

Frankowski (7): Very offensive, the piston arrived from the Chicago Fire was rewarded for his match with a forceps goal after getting the better of José Fonte.

Gradit (6): Several huge interventions from the Lensois defender who perfectly muzzled the “Kral” Burak Yilmaz.

Sotoca (6): If we probably do not put it forward enough often, big game from Florian Sotoca. The former Grenoblois fought on each ball, made a big defensive retreat while having the lucidity to be present on a lot of offensive actions. A precious warrior who justifies the choice of Franck Haise to prefer him to Ignatius Ganago.

Leca (6): Corsica made a huge double parade in front of Ikoné then Yilmaz (66th) at 0-0. Without him, this victory would have been impossible to draw …

Yilmaz (4): Not in a great day, the Turk suffered to create situations for himself and when he had spaces, he harvested his two best situations (62nd and 66th). Unusual hiccups for him …

The referee: 14/20

Benoît Millot made a flawless choice to hold a tense meeting. Strictly sticking to the rules, he was right not to whistle any penalties for the hands of Fonte or Botman (involuntary), for the clashes in the Lensoise area or on the goal of Wesley Saïd logically refused for an out- Kakuta game which masks the departure of the ball. If there is a dispute, it is on the slight collision between Botman and Kalimuendo in the 57th minute for which he let play and which offered a goal ball to the Mastiffs.

The supporters: 18/20 for the atmosphere, 2/20 for the attitude (and in both camps!)

If it is nice to see more than 36,000 people in a Bollaert behind closed doors with a large visitor parking lot (1200), the slippages of this 103rd North derby are still quite shameful and will have caused the stoppage of the match for nearly 45 minutes. The fault of several provocations, the throwing of seats on the Lensoise families and an invasion of the ground by the Ultras de la Marek.