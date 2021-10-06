Zapping Goal! Football club RC Lens: the complete list of Sang et Or

An uninhibited comeback in Ligue 1, marked by a fight for a European ticket until the last day, a 2nd place this season after 9 days, a shimmering game … The Racing Club de Lens has impressed for a year. And he is emulated. Thus, Adil Rami, now at ESTAC, notes on the LFP website that his trainer, Laurent Batlles, has the same principles as Franck Haise. And he hopes the results will follow too …

“When he was a player he already used his head a lot to analyze the game, he was very smart and he knew exactly what he was doing, so I’m not surprised. He is a very intelligent coach. Like I said, he also has this humility to listen. You can communicate. He is really very human. In addition, with the style of play he advocates, I hope that we will play more than maintenance. The example to follow is RC Lens from last season. Of course, we have a lot of players who were recruited at the end of the transfer window, the team is taking a little time to set up, but we have all the ingredients to have a good season. “

Adil Rami: “RC Lens from last season, the example to follow” https://t.co/0ZDISUzOAH #rclens – Lensois.com RSS (@LensoisCom) October 6, 2021