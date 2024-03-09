RC Auto grows in the first month of the year. In January 2024, the legally required coverage that covers damage to people or things in the event of an at-fault accident during traffic or parking increased in price with an average increase of 7.5% reaching 389 euros according to the data released by Ivass. The Institute for Insurance Supervision has specified that the average cost still remains lower than the pre-pandemic period, when it reached 406 euros (January 2019).

Car insurance prices

Analyzing the Italian regions, the price increases recorded go from 3.3% in Catanzaro to 10% in Alessandria. The premium differential between Naples and Aosta is 250 euros, up 5% compared to the previous year. For insured persons belonging to merit classes higher than the firstthe price increase is 10.4%.

Codacons alarm

To underline how the price increase of car insurance is unjustified, consumer associations starting from Codacons: “The increases in tariffs appear completely unjustified, considering that there is no similar increase in accident rates in Italy. The Meloni government must intervene to limit the excessive power of insurance companies and slow down the escalation of tariffs in the sector, especially considering the fact that citizens have the obligation to insure their cars, while insurance companies they must not be subject to any tariff limits“.

Advice on price increases

A position similar to that of Assoutients: “The increases in car insurance recorded in January translate into a higher expense of +27 euros per policy compared to the average rates for the same period in 2023, and unfortunately confirm the serious anomalies in the insurance sector. It's about completely unmotivated increases which do not respond either to an increase in costs for insurance companies, nor to an increase in accident rates, but are due solely to too many anomalies in the insurance sector”.