2023 opens with bad news for over 815,000 motorists; according to the Facile.it observatory, there are many policyholders who, due to an accident with fault declared last year, will have to deal with a worsening of one’s merit class and, accordingly, they will see increase the cost of the motor liability premium.

According to the comparator’s analysis – carried out on a sample of over 720,000 estimates collected on Facile.it in December 2022 – the number of motorists affected by the price increases is 2% growth compared to last year. Bad news also for the virtuosic drivers since, in the last 12 months, the rates of motor policies have started to grow again; according to data* from the Facile.it Observatory, in December 2022, to insure a four-wheeler in Italy, on average, 458.06 euro, i.e. the 7.23% more than in December 2021. “To affect the upward trend”, has explained Andrea GhizzoniManaging Director Insurance of Facile.it. «there are several factors; on the one hand the increase in road accidents, on the other the inflation which is also having repercussions on the cost of claims. In a context of price increases, therefore, comparing the offers on the market could be a solution to save money and counteract any future increases.”

The car liability increases come at an unfavorable time for Italian families already grappling with inflation and the consequent increases; according to the survey commissioned by Facile.it to institutes mUp Research and Norstat*in the first nine months of 2022 alone, there were already more than 700,000 motorists which, due to the generalized increase in costs, they had declared they had skipped auto insurance renewal payment. An audience of defaulters that could further expand if we consider that they are over 1.5 million Italians who they admitted they could be forced to skip the next renewal in case of further increases. If at a national level the percentage of motorists who have declared an accident with negligence is equal to 2.51%, looking at the sample significant differences emerge on a regional basis. Analyzing the ranking in first place there is once again the Liguria; in the region, 3.32% of drivers will see the cost of the motor liability increase. Motorists follow Lazio (3.05) and Piedmont (3.02%). The lowest percentages, on the other hand, were found in Calabria (1.52%), Basilicata (1.87%) and Molise (2.02%).