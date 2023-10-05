Car insurance in Italy, record increases in car liability premiums in 12 months

In Italy, motorists are facing a major hit to their wallets due to car insurance. In just 12 months, the average premium paid by Italians to insure their car has risen dramatically by 27.9%, reaching a worrying peak of 614.39 euros per month. This means that compared to September 2022, Italian motorists are shelling out over 130 euros more every year for their vehicle insurance coverage. These data emerge from the analysis conducted by the Facile.it Observatory, based on a sample of over 11 million estimates and related prices between September 2022 and 2023.

Andrea Ghizzoni, managing director Insurance of Facile.it, underlines that: “We have been facing a constant increase in car insurance rates for more than a year, a trend that doesn’t seem to be slowing down. In the current context – characterized by continuous increases – comparing the offers available on the market can prove essential to find the product best suited to your needs and save money”.

The comparison between the average car insurance premiums in September 2023 and those of the previous year reveals that the double-digit increases affected the entire country, although with some notable regional differences. Umbria leads the ranking of the regions with the greatest increaserecording an average increase of 37.9% compared to the previous year. Lazio followswith an increase of 36%, and Sardinia with an increase of 34.4%.

Campania, unfortunately, is once again confirmed as the most expensive region in Italy for car insurance. In September 2023, to insure a car in Campania, it was necessary to shell out an average of 1,062.49 euros, 73% more than the national average. Other territories with high average premiums include Calabria, with an average of 673.07 euros, and Puglia, with 665.36 euros.

At the other end of the scale, Friuli-Venezia Giulia confirms its status as the least expensive region in Italy for car liability insurance. In September 2023, it took an average of 415.92 euros to insure a four-wheel vehicle in this region. Trentino-Alto Adige followswith an average rate of 443.88 euros, and Lombardywhere the average premium was 474.38 euros.

Among the additional guarantees chosen by Italian motorists, roadside assistance was the most popular, chosen by 43.6% of motorists. Other additional coverages requested, albeit less frequently, include driver accident insurance (19.2%), legal protection (14.8%) and theft and fire coverage (10.6%).

