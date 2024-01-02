In 2024, as many as 765,000 motorists will see their merit class worsen due to an accident that occurred in the year that has just ended. From the comparator's analysis – carried out on a sample of over 800,000 quotes collected on Facile.it between November and December 2023 – it emerged that the share of drivers affected by price increases due to an at-fault accident is decreasing by 7% compared to the last year. On the other hand, car insurance rates continue to grow, with negative effects even on virtuous motorists. According to data from the Facile.it Observatory, in December 2023 to insure a four-wheel vehicle in Italy, on average, 618.55 euros were needed, i.e. 35% more than twelve months before. “The upward trend does not seem to show signs of slowing down,” explains Andrea Ghizzoni, Managing Director Insurance of Facile.it. “Inflation, which still remains at high levels in our country, plays a key role both on the cost of car repairs and on the average cost of claims, factors which inevitably weigh on the increase in car insurance rates. In a context characterized by continuous increases, therefore, comparing the offers on the market is essential to save and counteract future price increases”.

The regions

If at a national level the percentage of motorists who declared an at-fault accident in 2023 is equal to 2.33%, looking at the sample on a regional basis, significant differences emerge. In first place is Tuscany, where 3.02% of motorists will see their car insurance premium increase this year. This is followed by drivers from Liguria (2.89%) and Sardinia (2.76%), while the lowest percentages were found in Trentino-Alto Adige (1.57%), Basilicata (1.78%) and Friuli- Venezia Giulia (1.82%).

The provinces

If we limit the analysis to the Italian provinces, Biella (4.28%) is the one with the highest percentage of at-fault accidents reported, ahead of Massa-Carrara (4.27%) and Cagliari (3.58%); Belluno and Vibo Valentia are those with the least insurance claims (both 1.15%), followed by Pordenone (1.36%).

Who will see their merit class worsen?

Among men, the percentage of those who declared an accident with fault was 2.16%, a lower value than that found among women (2.62%). Looking at the demographic data, however, it emerges that motorists belonging to the 35-44 year old and 19-21 year old age groups are those who have reported the lowest number of at-fault accidents; among them the percentage of those who will see their merit class worsen is equal to, respectively, only 1.98 and 1.99%; followed by 25-34 year olds (2.15%). On the other hand, those over 65 recorded the highest percentage (2.80%). Finally, by analyzing the profession of the insured, it emerges that commercial agents were found to be the category that, in percentage terms, most frequently declared an at-fault accident (3.55%) and who will therefore see the car insurance premium increase. This is followed by pensioners (2.83%) and freelancers (2.66%).