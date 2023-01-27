The main reason why he took the crown? The current Miss Universe surprised everyone by revealing her habits prior to the beauty pageant.

The Miss Universe 2022 it’s from the United States. R’Bonney Gabriel was crowned the most beautiful woman in the world, a very controversial decision for various international personalities and Internet users. Beyond the criticism and accusations of fraud, the model has been very open to talking about different topics, which include her habits prior to the final ceremony. The American commented that she did not bathe for 20 days.

“We go on stage and we look so beautiful and fresh, but actually, I felt so dirty when I got to the final. I haven’t washed my hair in all this time since I left for the contest on January 1,” she recounted. “With these methods, for the final phase, I was able to let my hair down. They put a series of products on me that allowed my curls to look spectacular, ”she explained. In addition, she assured that she did not shower to take care of her tan and her skin tone. “I self-tan because I’m fair-skinned and when you’re on stage, the lights go down on you and you want those muscles to pop,” she added.