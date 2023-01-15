miss Universe has a new queen and it’s R’Bonney Gabriel. The young model, native to the United States, took the crown of the contest that brought together thousands of people. In this way, she became the successor of Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss India, this January 14 in the country where she was born. Amanda Dudamel was the first finalist (Venezuela) and Andreína Martínez (Dominican Republic), the second. The young woman was excited to be crowned live and direct in front of thousands of people.

His announcement caused surprise in the public, since many thought that the South American model was going to obtain said title. She was the only one from this part of the region that made up the top 5 of the contest.

Who were the five finalists of Miss Universe 2022?

Venezuela: Amanda Dudamel

United States: R’bonney Gabriel

Puerto Rico: Ashley Carino

Curacao: Arijana Podgajski

Dominican Republic: Andreina Martinez

R’Bonney Gabriel was crowned the brand new Miss Universe 2022. Photo: Miss Universe

Who crowned R’Bonney Gabriel as Miss Universe?

Harnaaz Sandhu, who was miss India, was in charge of crowning her successor on the big night. She was the first representative of her country to win this title at 21 years old.

The hosts of the event were Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Olivia Culpo. The latter was crowned Miss Universe in 2012. Musicians Big Freedia, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Amanda Shaw, Tank and the Bangas and Yolanda Adams performed at the gala.

What happened to Alessia Rovegno in Miss Universe?

Alessia Rovegno, the Peruvian representative, stood out in her Miss Universe presentation and entered the top 16. However, she stayed in that position and could not be part of the five semifinalists.

However, the public applauded her and her loved ones appreciated her participation. As you remember, she was voiced as one of the Latin favorites to win the crown.