Premium home loan will be cheaper With the decision of the Reserve Bank, the rate of interest on premium home loans can be cheaper. The reason for this is that banks will now be able to give more home loans easily. Banks have to keep capital reserves in lieu of home loans. RBI has reduced its limit, due to which banks will now be able to distribute loans more easily and will also be able to reduce the interest rate. The Reserve Bank has implemented this rule till 31 March 2022.

Reserve capital limit reduced When a bank distributes a home loan, some percentage capital has to be placed on its side. This is called risk weightage. According to the current rule, banks have to keep 50% capital reserve if the home loan is more than 75 lakhs. Banks charge higher interest rate due to higher risk weight. This has now been reduced to 35%. In such a situation, banks will have to keep less capital reserves in premium home loans. Due to this banks will have more money for business and they will also reduce the interest rate on home loans.

No change in loan-to-value The Reserve Bank has not made any change in the loan to value rule. For home loans up to 80 lakhs, loan to value is 20% and above for loan to home loan is 25%. Loan to value is the amount that the borrower has to arrange himself.

The condition of the real estate sector is bad. It is a sector where employment opportunities are generated on a large scale and it has a huge contribution in the economy. To improve the sector, the Reserve Bank has implemented a rule, due to which home loans will be cheaper in the coming days. However it will be applicable on home loans of more than 75 lakhs.