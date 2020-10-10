new Delhi: The Reserve Bank has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court before the hearing on the loan moratorium case on October 13. The court had in the last hearing noted the government’s decision to provide relief to small borrowers. But the Reserve Bank had asked what is being done to provide relief to the different sectors in trouble. Now the Reserve Bank has filed an affidavit stating that

The government has decided not to take compound interest on small loans up to 2 crore.

The KV Kamath Committee has given recommendations on loan re-structuring of different sectors. Some recommendation is for everyone. Some for a particular sector. Now the issue should be left to the bank and the borrower.

Some sectors, including the real estate sector, were in trouble even before the arrival of Kovid-19. Moratorium given during Kovid cannot solve all their problems. The government has made several efforts to increase purchases in the property sector.

Those who were not paying the loan before the Moratorium came into force, are also trying to get the loan restructured. They will be given facility under the old system only.

The Supreme Court has prohibited the declaration of NPAs for all non-debt accounts. This restriction should be removed. It is having a very bad effect on the banking system.

The Reserve Bank has requested the Supreme Court to dismiss all the petitions filed in the case. He says that all the issues raised in different petitions have been resolved. In this case, there is no need to hear further. He has said that the decisions taken by the Kamath Committee and the Reserve Bank have been taken keeping in mind the borrowers, banks, different sectors and the entire economy of the country.

read this also-

Big decision of RBI, now after NEFT, you will be able to send money from RTGS also 24×7, service will start from December

Read 10 big things, what RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on GDP, RTGS, repo rate, bank loan