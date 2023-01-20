The mystery is over! RBD not confirmed Peru as one of the countries where they will perform as part of their 2023 “Soy Rebelde World Tour” tour. Thousands of fans waited for their reunion from events such as Maite Perroni’s wedding, attended by Anahí, Christian Chávez and Christopher Uckermann. Despite the confirmed absence of Alfonso Herrera (Miguel in the series), the Mexican band promises to excite the public with songs like “After me” or “To be or seem.”

Through its website, users can find out in detail the countries and cities where Mexican idols will perform this year. This January 19, the mystery is over and soon his fans will be able to start saving to buy the long-awaited tickets.

To know the official details you can enter the link: https://soyrebelde.world/ which bears the motto “prepare your tie” and shows a map indicating the more than twelve countries where Rebelde will be presented.

RBD: the confirmed countries for their 2023 tour

Houston: August 27

New York: September 1

Fairfax: September 2

Greensbord: September 3

Chicago: September 8

Denier: September 10

Phoenix: September 13

Las Vegas: September 14

Miami: September 22

Orlando: September 23

Atlanta: September 24

Edinburgh: September 27

Arlington: September 30

Austin: October 1

San Jose: October 6

Sacramento: October 7

San Francisco: October 8

San Diego: October 13

Fresno: October 15

Los Angeles: October 19

Sao Paulo: November 17

Rio de Janeiro: November 19

Monterrey: November 24, Mobil Super Stadium

Guadalajara: November 26, March 3 Stadium

Mexico City: December 1, Foro Sol.

Why will Alfonso Herrera not participate in the RBD 2023 tour?

The interpreter of Miguel in the series “Rebelde”, Alfonso Herrera, spoke for the first time about his distancing from the band that shook an entire generation for musical hits such as “Nuestro amor” and “Sálvame”. The actor claims to keep the best memories of that time, but emphasizes that now he is immersed in other projects.

“I am happy to have been part of such a successful project, I am grateful, and I will continue to be grateful. Simply and simply, I am happy for the projects I have right now and I believe that one thing does not conflict with the other,” he commented for the morning newspaper Despierta América.

Users react after revealing that RBD is not coming to Peru

Social networks were flooded with memes and reactions from RBD fans who were disappointed after revealing that the Mexican band will not visit Peru or several Latin American countries as part of their 2023 tour. “I can’t believe they preferred to visit the United States than the countries who truly saw and felt RBD part of their childhood,” wrote one user.

