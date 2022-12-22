The return of RBD excited thousands of fans in Latin America, who remembered the classic episodes of the soap opera “Rebelde” and the hit songs of the band made up of Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christopher Uckermann and Christian Chávez today. In addition, the news of a possible concert in Peru raised the hopes of the public in our country on all social networks.

Within the framework of a possible RBD show in Lima, below we review one of the anecdotes left by the last visit of the Mexican band in 2006 with the “Tour del adiós” concert tour, at the National Stadium. This was related to a relative of dear Anahí.

Anahí revealed that she had a Peruvian sister

During the last tour of RBD, anahí and his bandmates performed on local Peruvian shows as part of their promotions. It was so that in an interview with “América noticias”, the beloved “Mía Colucci” confirmed with joy that she did have a Peruvian sister, on national television: “ Yes, I have a sister over there, I send her kisses ”.

Furthermore, in conversation with María Pía Copello, Anahí Puente confirmed the existence of her Peruvian half-sister: “ I have a half sister here in Peru Therefore, all my family from Mexico came, taking advantage of the concert, now we are all together (…). We are a normal family, very happy. We all know and love each other for a lifetime, there is no drama. My dad had two marriages and that’s the only strange thing.”

However, a new statement from Anahí on the subject surprised the Peruvian public. The interpreter of “Save me” denied the existence of said relative because she was tired of being asked about her: “ Imagine, it is as if you were invented that you have a son lying around ”, he stated on his way through the airport.

Who is Anahí’s Peruvian sister?

During her stay in Peru, Anahí from RBD did confirm that she had a Peruvian half-sister . For this reason, “América noticias” announced that it would be Diana Puente Hidalgo, a woman who at that time lived in the district of La Molina. Currently, Anahí’s sister would be 57 years old.

Diana Puente Hidalgo, the alleged Peruvian sister of Anahí from RBD, according to América Televisión. Photo: capture

How many siblings does Anahí Puente have?

The actress and singer of the well-remembered Mexican band RBDShe’s daughter of Enrique Bridge Y Marichelo Portillawho as a result of their relationship had two daughters: Anahí Giovanna and Marichelo Puente Portilla. The sisters are actresses, having started their careers as children. Anahí’s sister not only dedicated herself to acting, but also to conducting, since she hosted “Chiquilladas” and “Lucky Ladies”.