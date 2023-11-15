From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 15/11/2023 – 15:00

The band RBD will perform another show in Brazil this Thursday, the 16th, after the Proclamation of the Republic holiday. The event takes place in São Paulo, but this time the group performs at the Allianz Parque stadium, in the district of Barra Funda, in the upscale area of ​​the capital of São Paulo. Gates for Soy Rebelde Tour open at 4pm, and the performance is scheduled to start at 8pm.

First of all, you need to know the address of the stadium, which is Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 1705 – Água Branca, São Paulo. Allianz Parque is located in the central area of ​​São Paulo and has several means of public transport with easy access to the arena.

The Palmeiras-Barra Funda station, which is 800 meters from Allianz Parque, receives the Red Metro line and the CPTM Diamante and Rubi lines, as well as more than 50 bus lines. The internship website states: