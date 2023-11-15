15/11/2023 – 15:00
The band RBD will perform another show in Brazil this Thursday, the 16th, after the Proclamation of the Republic holiday. The event takes place in São Paulo, but this time the group performs at the Allianz Parque stadium, in the district of Barra Funda, in the upscale area of the capital of São Paulo. Gates for Soy Rebelde Tour open at 4pm, and the performance is scheduled to start at 8pm.
First of all, you need to know the address of the stadium, which is Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 1705 – Água Branca, São Paulo. Allianz Parque is located in the central area of São Paulo and has several means of public transport with easy access to the arena.
The Palmeiras-Barra Funda station, which is 800 meters from Allianz Parque, receives the Red Metro line and the CPTM Diamante and Rubi lines, as well as more than 50 bus lines. The internship website states:
- If you are coming from the airport from Guarulhosthe tip is to take the bus to the Tatuapé subway and from there take the subway towards Palmeiras – Barra Funda without having to change lines. The same tip applies to anyone coming from East zone.
- If you are in the region of Paulista Avenuethe best option is to take the Yellow Line (Paulista Station) to the Republic and then move to Red line towards Palmeiras Barra Funda.
- If the station you are at is Blue linethe tip is to go to the see and there also switch to the Red line bound for Palmeiras Barra Funda station.
