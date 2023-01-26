On January 19, the pop group RBD released the great news that all his fans expected, make a tour, the singers, Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christopher Uckermann and Christian Chávez, announced 28 dates, concerts in 10 stadiums and 18 arenas.

The ‘Soy Rebelde Tour’, which will begin on August 25, seeks to ignite stages full of its millions of admirers in the United States, Mexico and Brazil, although other Latin American countries regret not being able to wear red ties, since celebrities They will not reach your territory.

The RBD group seeks that the new generations remember those fashionable singers who became known in 2004, by the hand of the torie’s manager and executive producer, Guillermo Rosas, they seek to revive the group that was never forgotten.

For fans who want to be present at the musical phenomenon, they reported that the pre-sale of the tickets will go out from January 24 to 26, for this, the Ticketmaster platform will be used, which has generated discontent and concern, given the history of counterfeiting. at the Bad Bunny concert.

How to buy a ticket on Ticketmaster?

To buy a ticket and be present at the ‘Soy Rebelde Tour’, tickets will be on sale from Friday the 27th of this month at 2:00 p.m. in Mexico City, although it should be remembered that if you want to buy them before, that will be possible in the Citibanamex pre-sale and to the most listeners of RBD on Spotify.

To be present at the reunion, be it at the presentation in Guadalajara, Monterrey and the Foro Sol in Mexico City, it is essential to have a registration in the My Ticketmaster service, in order to speed up the purchase by having the account ready.

Keep in mind that zone you want to be, and the number of tickets you are going to purchase, to take into account that there are more people in the virtual queue queue.

Do not refresh or leave the page, because the page will return you to the queue.

Have your data handy debit and/or credit account, and your email because it is the only guarantee you will have of the purchase.

Everyone is waiting for the tour that everyone is waiting for to start so they can wear the red tie and white shirts while singing RBD hits, including “save me”, “teach me”, “our love”.