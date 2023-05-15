In the last days of January 2023, RBD announced their long-awaited tour of Latin America, a fact that meant their reunion after several years since the band broke up. The expectation was very high in this part of the world, but the disappointment of its thousands of fans was great when it became known that the beloved Mexican group would only visit two countries outside of Mexico: the United States and Brazil.

As expected, fans from the rest of the South and Central American countries expressed their annoyance at feeling excluded from this series of presentations. However, the Peruvian fans did not sit idly by; For this reason, through publications on social networks, tweets and videos uploaded to TikTokkept asking the band to add our country to their list of next destinations.

Christopher Uckermann points out that RBD could come to Peru

This popular cry seems to have been heard, since Christopher Uckerman, a member of RBD, spoke about it during a live broadcast on TikTok. The artist assured that the organizers of the “Rebelde Tour” are already aware of the request of the Peruvian fans, so there would soon be positive news for their fans in our country.

“I started watching videos the other day and I see that they have made a great effort for us to go there. Regarding Peru, I had the opportunity to speak with all of us who are doing the tour and hopefully it will be achieved, like other countries, ”she indicated.

“I had to see many videos that have been made in Peru, such as the RBD concerts in theaters, which have been spectacular on the street. Believe that this has moved many things and everything can happen, we hope so. I want to tell you that all this What they have done has had a great effect, they can move mountains with everything they have done. It would be incredible to be able to go there (Peru), as well as other countries,” he added.

