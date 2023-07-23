Last Wednesday July 19 The photographer Alberto Clavijo passed away in a RBD event where the collaboration of the Mexican group with a famous vodka drink was promoted.

Alberto died after falling from a platform while covering the RBD event in a building in Parque Bicentenario de la CDMX. It was thanks to Daniel Bisogno that the situation became known, since he was one of his closest friends; Until then, his death had not been announced.

RBD fans began to talk about the issue and were looking for some kind of statement, which had not been done until now. The group breaks the silence and talks about the sad death of the photographer.

Three days after the death of Alberto ClavijoRBD launched a release in which he regretted what happened: “All of us RBD deeply regret what happened this Wednesday at the event for which we were hired by Smirnoff. This is a very unfortunate event that breaks our hearts deeply. We send all our love and our most sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Alberto Clavijo. “

“We also want to clarify that neither RBD nor his team were at the scene when the events occurred, nor were they part of the organization of the event. Much love!”, they concluded.

RBD fans have sent all their love and support to each of its members, because these are quite worrying moments for them and their work team. RBD will be starting their tour as normal starting in August in El Paso, Texas, United States.

