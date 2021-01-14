A few days ago, it was reported that Anahí’s husband, Manuel Velasco, was infected with COVID-19, so the singer assured that her entire family was in confinement to avoid spreading the virus.

However, recently, the actress also revealed on her social networks that she contracted the coronavirus in the virtual concert that RBD offered on December 26, despite the fact that all the protocols were followed.

“I was indeed infected at the concert, in the tribute to RBD. After not leaving my house for almost a year, the only day I left I was infected, a very close person arrived with the infection without knowing it and infected me (only me). Many tests and protocols were carried out and the one who insisted the most that it was the case was me, but even so, we were facing a terrible and unknown virus, “he said in his Instagram stories.

“I was completely asymptomatic, but unfortunately I infected my husband. He felt very bad and we had days and nights of great anguish and fear. Babies, bless God, were always perfect, “added the actress.

So far, none of the other RBD members who were present at the reunion have communicated the news of any contagion to their followers.

