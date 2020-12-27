Dulce María, Anahí, Maite Perroni, Alfonso Herrera, Christian Chávez and Christopher Uckermann returned to the happiness of all RBD followers who have been able to listen to the band’s discography on Spotify.

“We will have all that music that marked our lives available again,” Anahí announced on her social networks. The public received the news with great enthusiasm and the band’s songs had 60 million listens in the first seven days on the platform.

As expected the great successes Save me, Just stay quiet and Rebel were the songs most listened to. As well A bit of your love and This heart. The most nostalgic chose Rebelde, the first album the band released in 2004 after the success of the series of the same name, broadcast by Televisa. RBD became a phenomenon that united pop and soap operas in the early 2000s and marked a generation.

With the release in 2005 of their second album, Nuestro Amor, they received their first nomination at the Latin Grammys and continued to publish the following albums in 2006, 2007 and 2009 that combined with tours of Spain, Slovenia, Serbia, Romania, Brazil, Paraguay, Chile and Argentina, among other countries.

Half guilty pleasure for some, half obsession for others. The return of RBD to Spotify became a trend in Mexico and was the perfect excuse for many and many to remember the songs of their adolescence.

