RBD returns to the stage. The details of the world tour “I am Rebelde World Tour” They were already revealed on their website, so a reunion between anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez and Christopher Uckermann is great news for their thousands of fans, who want to know more about the show. Also, recently it became known what would be the countries and cities that the Mexican band will visit. He is included Peru?

It should be noted that the group launched a web platform to find out the official details and it will work as of January 19, 2023. Along these lines, under the motto “prepare your tie”, https://soyrebelde.world/ He has been counting for fans to increase their excitement.

Which countries will RBD visit on their 2023 tour?

According to the information provided by the aforementioned website, Mexico, the United States and Brazil will be the first countries where RBD will hold its show.

RBD: which cities will the band come to this 2023?

As we mentioned above, only three countries appear as the first to be visited by the interpreters of “Just stay silent.” Here we detail the cities:

Mexico: Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara.

United States: Los Angeles, Las Vegas, El Paso, Chicago, Arlington, Houston, New York and Miami.

Brazil: Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

RBD members thrill their fans with their return to music together and an international tour. Photo: Composition LR/ Instagram / Broadcast

Will RBD come to Peru?

Although it is still unknown which other countries will be part of the RBD reunion, they are expected to visit more territories in Latin America, including Peru. However, the band did not include our country in its preliminary notice.

RBD: His Greatest Hits

“Save me”

“Teach me”

“Our love”

“Behind me”

“to be or to seem”

“Another day that goes”

“A bit of your love”

“Heavenly”

“Starting over”

“unreachable”

Netizens react after confirming RBD tour that will not come to Peru

RBD fans express their outrage on Twitter. Photo: Twitter

