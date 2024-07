It is indeed difficult to explain how someone who applauds an assassination attempt can make a living on public broadcasting. Vice President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP) has pointed out the legal dimension: “The public approval of serious crimes” is itself punishable under Paragraph 140 of the Criminal Code, and is punishable by a prison sentence of up to three years or a fine. Kubicki said on the X platform that he assumes “that the public prosecutor’s office will look into this tweet.”