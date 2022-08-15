The quake in the public sector does not subside: after allegations of nepotism, RBB director Schlesinger has now been recalled. Further consequences are possible.

Berlin – The Broadcasting Council of the public service RBB dismissed Patricia Schlesinger as director on Monday. The broadcaster announced this on Monday via Twitter. This would formally initiate the termination of the contract.

The 61-year-old resigned about a week ago as head of the ARD broadcaster Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB) because of numerous allegations of nepotism. A few days earlier she had already retired as ARD boss. The case has plunged the broadcaster into an unprecedented crisis, which is also having an impact on all public service broadcasters.

RBB and Schlesinger: accusations of nepotism have further consequences

Schlesinger has been director since 2016. Her second term should have lasted until 2026. The Berlin Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating against her, against her husband and ex-mirror-Journalists Gerhard Spörl and against the RBB chief controller Wolf-Dieter Wolf, who has also resigned, on suspicion of infidelity and acceptance of advantages.

Of the #rbb–#Broadcast Council said in his special session on Monday Patricia #Schlesinger dismissed from her position as director with immediate effect. Schlesinger was personally present. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/YrSdbNOjKZ — rbb|24 (@rbb24) August 15, 2022

The manager and journalist faces numerous allegations of nepotism. In the center is next to the 61-year-old Wolf. Both rejected allegations. It is also about questionable orders for Spörl at Messe Berlin, where Wolf was also head of the supervisory board until his resignation there. The online medium Business Insider got the whole case rolling at the end of June.

Patricia Schlesinger: Anger about massage seats, guest catering and salary increases

The case deals with details such as controversial consulting contracts for an RBB construction project that has now been put on hold, an expensive company car for Schlesinger with massage seats, the catering of guests in their private apartment at RBB’s expense with allegedly false bills, a hefty salary increase for Schlesinger 16 percent to 303,000 euros plus a bonus system for executives, which the broadcaster has so far kept under wraps. The renovation of the executive floor with chic furniture for 1.4 million euros caused resentment, and Schlesinger’s London trip is also being questioned.

The core question is whether the station manager and the station manager Wolf could have treated each other too laxly in the event of a possible collision of professional and private interests. An external investigation by a law firm is ongoing, but the results are not yet available. They are not expected for weeks.

RBB committee demands absolute transparency after Schlesinger scandal

There have already been further personnel consequences, a few days ago the RBB released the director, Verena Formen-Mohr, with immediate effect. Like Wolf, she is regarded as Schlesinger’s companion. The question is whether there will be further personnel changes at the top of the station. The composition of the Broadcasting Council and the Board of Directors have also been criticized in recent weeks.

Before the broadcasting council meeting, the RBB editorial committee asked the committee to do everything possible to ensure that all contracts, bonuses, performance-related salary components, premiums, business, Economic and special reports are disclosed in the station.

It was also said that the Broadcasting Council must also face up to its responsibility. The committee asked how it could be that all control mechanisms had apparently failed. After her resignation on Sunday a week ago, Schlesinger’s post was taken over by administrative director Hagen Brandstätter. (dpa/fn)