There have been allegations against RBB broadcaster Patricia Schlesinger for weeks. Allegations of nepotism were in the room. Now there are consequences.

Berlin – After the allegations against her regarding her office at Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB), the director of the broadcaster, Patricia Schlesinger, is giving up the ARD chair. The RBB is “giving up its duties as the managing institution within the ARD with immediate effect,” said the broadcaster on Thursday evening in Berlin. It had previously been reported in the Tagesschau.

Criticism of RBB director: Incorrect accounting and consultancy contracts?

It is also about consulting contracts for an RBB construction project that has now been put on hold and orders for Schlesinger’s husband at the state-owned Messe Berlin. In addition to his RBB function, chief broadcaster Wolf-Dieter Wolf is also the chairman of the supervisory board of the fair.

There is also criticism of a significant increase in Schlesinger’s salary to a good 300,000 euros and the procurement and use of her company car, for which the car manufacturer is said to have granted a very high discount. Displeasure is also caused by the fact that Schlesinger, as RBB boss, received guests in her private apartment several times and billed the costs for food and drinks via the ARD broadcaster, which is financed by contributions; the billed costs are said to have been incorrect.

WDR director Tom Buhrow will take over the current business at short notice until the turn of the year. Schlesinger’s future as RBB director remained open in the evening.

RBB director resigns: External investigation of law firm is ongoing

Schlesinger said: “We will ensure a smooth transition with all the departments involved in ARD. The public discussion about the decisions and processes in the RBB that fall within my area of ​​responsibility now also affect the interests of the ARD.” The 61-year-old added: “The management of the RBB and I now see our main task in helping to clarify these allegations and our main focus on to direct the RBB.” That is why the chair is now being handed over.

The director had come under increasing criticism for weeks, and more and more allegations came up. An external investigation is currently underway at a law firm. Results are not yet available, they are expected in several weeks. (dpa/AFP/as)