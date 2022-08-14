Home page World

Headquarters of the RBB on Masurenallee in Berlin. The Broadcasting Council has recalled RBB director Schlesinger. © Carsten Koall/dpa

The RBB draws further consequences from the Schlesinger affair. The director has been dismissed with immediate effect.

Berlin – The Broadcasting Council of the public service RBB has dismissed Patricia Schlesinger as artistic director with immediate effect. This formally initiates the termination of the contract. 22 of the 23 Broadcasting Council members present voted for the dismissal, there was one abstention, as the committee chairwoman Friederike von Kirchbach said in the evening.

Schlesinger resigned about a week ago as head of the ARD broadcaster Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB) because of numerous allegations of nepotism. A few days earlier she had already retired as ARD boss. The case has plunged the broadcaster into an unprecedented crisis, which is also having an impact on all public service broadcasters.

In the evening it was initially unclear whether there would be a severance payment and what the pension entitlements would look like. That is now in the hands of the board of directors. No time horizon for a decision was given.

Schlesinger has already cleared the house

Patricia Schlesinger has been director since 2016. Her second term should have lasted until 2026. The 61-year-old took part in the meeting of the Broadcasting Council, as confirmed by Kirchbach. From circles of the participants it was said that she should have apologized. The “Süddeutsche Zeitung” even circulated a speech manuscript said to have come from Schlesinger.

The 61-year-old has already cleared the house, as von Kirchbach said. Schlesinger faces numerous allegations of nepotism. In addition to the manager and journalist, the focus is on RBB chief controller Wolf-Dieter Wolf, who has also resigned. Both rejected allegations. It is also about questionable orders for Schlesinger’s husband Gerhard Spörl at Messe Berlin, where Wolf was also head of the supervisory board until his resignation there. The online medium “Business Insider” got the whole case rolling at the end of June.

Suspicion of infidelity and taking advantage

The public prosecutor’s office in Berlin is investigating against Schlesinger, against the former “Spiegel” journalist Spörl and against Wolf on suspicion of infidelity and acceptance of benefits.

The case deals with details such as controversial consulting contracts for an RBB construction project that has now been put on hold, an expensive company car for Schlesinger with massage seats, the catering of guests in their private apartment at RBB’s expense with allegedly false bills, a hefty salary increase for Schlesinger 16 percent to 303,000 euros plus a bonus system for executives, which the broadcaster has so far kept under fire. The renovation of the executive floor with chic furniture for 1.4 million euros caused resentment, and Schlesinger’s London trip is also being questioned.

Patricia Schlesinger during a dpa interview. After her resignation, the RBB advises on how to proceed. © Britta Pedersen/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

The core question is whether the station manager and the station manager Wolf could have treated each other too laxly in the event of a possible collision of professional and private interests. An external investigation by a law firm is ongoing, but the results are not yet available. They are not expected for weeks.

Further personnel consequences

There have already been further personnel consequences, days ago the head of the artistic director, Verena Formen-Mohr, was released with immediate effect. Like Wolf, she is regarded as Schlesinger’s companion. The question is whether there will be further personnel changes at the top of the station. The composition of the Broadcasting Council and the Board of Directors have also been questioned in recent weeks.

Before the broadcasting council meeting, the RBB editorial committee asked the committee to do everything possible to ensure that all contracts, bonuses, performance-related salary components, premiums, business, Economic and special reports are disclosed in the station.

It was also said that the Broadcasting Council must also face up to its responsibilities. The committee asked how it could be that all control mechanisms had apparently failed.

After her resignation on Sunday a week ago, Schlesinger’s post was taken over by administrative director Hagen Brandstätter. He will ask questions in the main committee of the Brandenburg state parliament in Potsdam on Tuesday. Schlesinger declined an invitation in July, which caused outrage across factions. dpa